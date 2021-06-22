NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $160,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.91 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $228.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

