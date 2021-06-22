nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 97.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NVT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

