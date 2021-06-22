NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $737.09 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $775.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.