Nyerium (NYEX) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $80,514.36 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars.

