Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 511,676 Shares

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 511,676 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $3,540,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 685,583 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $3,756,994.84.
Shares of OBLN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.23.
About Obalon Therapeutics
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.