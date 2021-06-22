Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 511,676 Shares

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 511,676 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $3,540,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 685,583 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $3,756,994.84.

Shares of OBLN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.