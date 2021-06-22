Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.