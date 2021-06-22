OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Joseph Lebel III Buys 1,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OCFC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 5,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,976. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

