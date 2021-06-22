Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 3.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12. 151,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,482,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,241 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,495. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

