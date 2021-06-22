Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $163,569.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.98 or 1.00682984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

