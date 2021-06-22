OIN Finance (OIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $271,547.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $271,547.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,434 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

