Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 496,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.