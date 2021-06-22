ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

