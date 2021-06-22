One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 290.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLP. Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.