Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Tops $4.96 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $195,832.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

