OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00644398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038924 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

