Orion Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.90 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $162.53 million and $20.90 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00016501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

