OST Reaches Market Cap of $9.08 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. OST has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $312,629.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

