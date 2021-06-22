Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

