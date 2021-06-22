PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 111,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

