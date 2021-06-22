Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

