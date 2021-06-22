Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

