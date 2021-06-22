Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $923.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

