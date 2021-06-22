Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 349.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

