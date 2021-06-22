Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

