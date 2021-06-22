Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of South Plains Financial worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.