Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 32.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PZN opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $784.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

