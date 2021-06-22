Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

