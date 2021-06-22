Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

