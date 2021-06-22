Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 538.50 ($7.04). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 538.50 ($7.04), with a volume of 363,081 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502 ($6.56).

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 492.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

