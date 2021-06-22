Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.