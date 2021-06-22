PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $913,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.30. 25,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.