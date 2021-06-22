Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

