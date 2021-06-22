Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

