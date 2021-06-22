Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,917 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.