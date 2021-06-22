Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,740 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

NYSE BG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.