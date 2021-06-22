Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $920,000 in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13.

