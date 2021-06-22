Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 40,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

