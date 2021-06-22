Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

