Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

