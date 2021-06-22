Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 900 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

