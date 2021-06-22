PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys $436,301.58 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji acquired 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji acquired 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji bought 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

