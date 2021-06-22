Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 30,324 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YALA opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.00. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

