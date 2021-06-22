Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 57,690 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

