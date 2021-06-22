Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,996 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 103,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.