Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.