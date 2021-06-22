Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

