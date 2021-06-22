Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000.

AFCG opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFCG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

