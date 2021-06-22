Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 274,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

