Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,710.46, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

