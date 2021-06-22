PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. 114,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

